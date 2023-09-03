Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control launches 4 new fostering programs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has launched four new foster programs that are described as a community-support sheltering approach: Foster2Rescue, Foster2Adopt, Foster2Petpals and Foster2Family.

"Community members can play a vital role in providing animals with a brighter future," the shelter wrote in a news release. "This initiative marks the shelter's commitment to kick start a new era in animal welfare through community-supported sheltering, an approach that actively engages local residents and volunteers in the sheltering process."

The temporary fostering of animals help reduce overcrowding, ensuring a more supportive environment for the animals as they await their forever homes. Some of the animals are not ready for adoption or require medical treatment due to upper respiratory infections.

PBCACC provides all the essential pet supplies at no cost.

Here is a description of the programs:

Foster2Rescue: For those seeking a short-term commitment, the program allows individuals to foster select dogs two to six weeks, so they can be rescued by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and join their adoption program.

Foster2Adopt: For individuals interested in adoption but want to ensure the perfect fit for their family, the Foster2Adopt program is the answer. They can foster a pet for up to three weeks before officially adopting.

Foster2Petpals: This option allows individuals to provide nourishment and love to underweight kittens or dogs experiencing kennel cough symptoms until they are eligible for adoption. Foster2Petpals application can be completed on its website.

Foster2Family: This method allows individuals to foster a pet in the adoption program, helping them find their forever family. Foster parents can network their foster pet on social media and share their story with friends and family. All adoptable dogs are eligible for the Foster2Family program.

For more information on the fostering programs, visit https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/foster.aspx [discover.pbcgov.org] or stop by the shelter at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

Available dogs for adoption can be found on its website.

Animal viewing hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 56-1233-1200 or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal [pbcgov.com]

