'Opie' finds forever home after waiting for over two years

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A dog that had been waiting for more than two years to be adopted has now a forever home, the Humane Society of St. Lucie County announced Tuesday.

The no-kill animal shelter said on a Facebook post that "838 days later Opie has found his happily ever after."

The shelter said it took a village to make it happen.

Scott Van Douzer, the owner of Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce, gave a $500 gift card for his shop to whoever adopted Opie.

Two other donors pitched in for dog food, extra cash and even a waived adoption fee.

"We truly appreciate our friends, our community, and our villagers for your support to make today happen," the Humane Society said in the post.

Opie is happy to start a new life with his new family.