National Dog Day is Thursday; consider adoption

Lexi, a German Shepherd, needs a forever home
Posted at 8:39 PM, Aug 25, 2021
PALM CITY, Fla. — National Dog Day is Thursday, Aug. 26, and WPTV is teaming up with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast to find a forever home for a resident who is both adorable and adoptable.

Lexi is a 3 to 4-year-old German Shepard and the longest resident at the Humane Society. She has been there for over a year.

She has an issue keeping food down and she needs a special chair to eat. Three times a day, Lexi gets up in her special chair so that she can eat while sitting up.

The Humane Society staff said Lexi doesn't need to be on a set eating schedule, but whoever adopts Lexi needs to be patient when feeding her.

Outside her chair, Lexi is as lovable as any dog and all she needs now is a forever home.

If you would like to adopt Lexi, call the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at 772- 223-8822

