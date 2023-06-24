Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several nonprofits and brands are working together to place around 5,000 animals statewide into forever homes, including Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and three shelters on the Treasure Coast.

They are working with Petco Love, the brand’s nonprofit effort, Sketchers and other animal safety groups in the state to place thousands of pets in need in the right hands. It’s all part of the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption Event that began Friday and runs through Sunday.

Peggy Adams will have pets available at its site at 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and Petco, 1951 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach from 11 a..m. to 6 p.m.

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center and St. Lucie County Animal Safety Division are conducting an event at the Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Ave. Fort Pierce from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jane Tomsitch, the director of operations at Peggy Adams, said this event is extremely helpful in getting pets out of the shelters and into safe homes. She said it’s really a 50/50 split between dog and cat adoptions, and they have puppies and kittens, as well as adult dogs and cats.

"Nearly every animal shelter in our state is bursting at the seams with adoptable dogs and cats just waiting for their forever family,” Sue Berry, CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, said. “Adopting a pet from your local shelter makes such a difference in our ability to help more pets in need. Now is a great time to open your heart and home to a new furry family member.”

The organization said this event is the first of its kind for Florida, with participation from 50 organizations across 31 counties. Thousands of pets will be available for adoption. All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All adoption fees will be waived, some exclusions may apply.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Florida's Mega Adoption Event in collaboration with our valued partners," Glenn Camelio, executive director of the Humane Society of St. Lucie County said. "This event provides an incredible opportunity for thousands of pets to find loving homes and showcases the dedication and commitment of the participating shelters and organizations."

Petco Foundation has helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

According to the most recent nationwide data, Florida ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to saving the lives of pets in shelters. In 2021, nearly 22,616 dogs and cats were killed in animal shelters across Florida.