Lake Worth woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found paralyzed, malnourished

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A foster family said justice is beginning to surface after a Lake Worth woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of neglecting her dog for two years.

In December, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officers responded to the home of Melody Black in Lake Worth, where they found a paralyzed and severely malnourished dog.

WATCH BELOW: 'Amazing' dog healing after being found paralyzed, malnourished

According to the incident report, Black told officers she had assumed care of her daughter’s dog, Wilhelmina. She claimed the dog had been hit by a car two years ago, and because she could not afford veterinary care, she treated the dog at home.

Officers said the dog was extremely emaciated, unable to stand and had been chained to a dog bed. They also reported visible old scars and sores. Black surrendered the dog to Animal Care and Control at that time.

Gabrielle Hayman-Caterino Back in December 2024, Noelle was found severely malnourished and with pressure sores.

Members of South Florida Mutt Rescue, a local nonprofit, took the dog in and renamed her Noelle. Her foster parents, Gabrielle Hayman-Caterino and Laura Caterino, said she has become their "Christmas miracle."

Gabrielle Hayman-Caterino Her foster parents say Noelle is now safe and learning to use her wheelchair.

"She's just such a great girl with so much love to give, and the fact that she could overcome all this is just nothing short of a miracle," Hayman-Caterino said.

Noelle is now receiving ongoing treatment through the rescue and learning to get around using a wheelchair.

WPTV Laura Caterino, shows Noelle's progress since December 2024.

"You can see from the photos from when she first came into Animal Care and Control to how she's doing now," Laura Caterino said. “She's a big girl — came in at about 37 or 38 pounds, and she's probably over 55 pounds now. Just doing really well overall. An amazing dog!”

Black was arrested Tuesday and is facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.