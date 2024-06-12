Jupiter Dog Beach could be named best in the country. Vote here.

JUPITER, Fla. — One of our beaches is in the running to be one of the top 20 dog beaches in the country.

Jupiter Dog Beach, boasting two-and-a-half miles of dog-friendly shores, is on that shortlist.

Some of its best features, according to the Palm Beach County website, include off-leash swimming for well-behaved dogs, as well as plenty of free parking and clean-up stations.

USA TODAY, which is running the contest, said nominees are first submitted by experts, and editors of the site narrow the field to select the final nominees for people to vote on.

As of June 12, Jupiter Dog Beach was on top of the list, marked as number one as more votes come in.

You can vote until June 24 by clicking here. You can vote once daily.

Other beaches in the Sunshine State that are on the top 20 list as of now are Fort De Soto Park (#6), North Clearwater Beach (#16), and Cape San Blas (#17).