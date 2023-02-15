Energetic dog named 'Keno' up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An outgoing dog named "Keno" is waiting for a great home.

Shelters are packed with animals needing a good home right now, many turned over due to families' changes in housing and budget.

"Keno" has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 70 days.

The 1-year-old energetic dog loves running and playing with toys and would enjoy a big yard to play in.

Click here to learn more about adopting Keno.

"He is very outgoing, so if you're outgoing, this is the perfect dog for you," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo explained. "He'll definitely be mingling with your friends, other dogs and he does great with other dogs. He has another kennel mate, and he also comes out here in our play yard and plays in our play groups, so Keno is an overall great dog."

Keno loves to be held and cuddled. He weighs about 54 pounds, but he would love to sit on your lap.

Keno is extremely friendly and playful, he loved to check out the television camera when WPTV visited him.

During the month of February, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions.