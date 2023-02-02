Watch Now
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February

The 'paw-fect' Valentine is at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, shelter says
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Peaches and Phoenix are among several animals up for adoption.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 02, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.

Each adoption will ensure a forever “valentine” is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag, the shelter said.

In addition, adopters will receive a free follow-up visit to a local veterinarian and bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

For those reluctant to adopt, fostering-to-adopt gives the opportunity to spend time with a furry friend before adopting and provides the opportunity for an animal to enjoy time in an enriching environment, the shelter said.

To adopt or become a foster parent, visit PBC Animal Care and Control in person or view adoptable pet here.

The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or click here.

