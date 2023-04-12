Buzz, a loving dog who gets the occasional 'zoomies,' needs a great home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Buzz the dog has had a stressful journey, but he's described as a loving dog that would delight in the attention of an individual, or family, who would bring him home permanently.

Buzz has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than two months.

"He is just such a sweetheart, he loves to play with his toy. He has spurs of "zoomies" every so often and he has a good amount of energy, but most of all he loves attention, he loves being pet," Melanie Perazzo, public relations specialist, said. "He loves all eyes on him. So, he would do really good in a home where he could get all of the attention and all of the love he deserves."

The shelter has been over capacity for some time now, with more than 200 dogs at any given time and just 140 kennels. Multiple dogs have kennel roommates. It can be stressful for the animals.

"Buzz is definitely feeling a little bit of that affect right now, he is a little stressed out, being in his kennel. So, we are really asking, if anybody is looking to adopt a dog, or to foster, to come down and see Buzz, because he is just a love bug, he loves the attention, he just really doesn't love being in his kennel, which is understandable," Perazzo said. "So we are really, really trying hard to find him a great adopter, a great family that can give him all the attention he deserves."

There are several perks to adopting right now, including free adoptions and a free veterinary visit.