Brightline celebrates National Dog Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — National Dog Day is August 26 and Brightline is celebrating it with a week of festivities for pups and their owners.

During the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, Brightline social media fans and guests are encouraged to snap a photo of their furry friend at the station and post on Instagram using the hashtag #BrightlineCCO.

On National Dog Day Brightline will announce the winner who will receive a box of Brightline merchandise, dog treats and bragging (or barking) rights as Brightline’s first-ever Chief Canine Officer.

All three Brightline stations will surprise all pups with complimentary Brightline bandanas and custom-made puppuccinos at the in-station bar Mary Mary with a purchase of a beverage.

Complimentary pet family photos will also be available at the Miami station before boarding the train.

“We are honored to partner with Animal Services to support their ongoing efforts to help pets find loving homes,” said Ali Soule, VP of community affairs for Brightline. “We are encouraging all of South Florida to help us support Animal Services in their mission to clear the shelters by adopting a pet this month.”

To travel with a furry friend, passengers must provide notice in their reservation. Pet fees may apply.

To learn more about Brightline’s pet-friendly policy, click here.