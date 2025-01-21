Big Dog Ranch Rescue saves 78 dogs displaced from California wildfires, Texas freezing temps

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 dogs rescued from natural disasters across the country have arrived in South Florida, and looking for a forever home.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue saved 48 dogs from the California wildfires and 30 dogs from the freezing cold temperatures in Texas.

The dogs are now at their Loxahatchee facility, where they will be put on a two-week quarantine before being up for adoption.

Marketing Director Natalie Paige told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges the dogs were surrendered by their owners due to the devastating conditions in those states.

“We have an enormous relief that is here with the bus coming in for these dogs with our rescue team, and they will receive the care that they need here and all the medical attention before they're ready to be adopted,” she said.

According to Paige, shelters in the Los Angeles area are already full, and the conditions there are not helping.

“The shelters in Los Angeles are overpacked, overflowing, even on a normal day,” she said. “Given this crisis situation, there's simply no space to help those animals that are in critical need and need refuge.”

She said they were on their way back from a shelter Palm Springs, California, where they were rescuing dogs from the L.A. area, when they got another call asking for help in Texas.

“We always answer the call wherever there is a need, and obviously this is a devastating fire that has happened in California," she said. "It has not just affected humans, it has affected all animal life and being a dog rescue— we are stepping in."

The organization drove a rescue bus across the country to get the 78 dogs to safety.

Jay Caetano came to South Florida from his home state of Massachusetts to drive the bus from here to California and back.

“It's long and tiring, but it's very rewarding,” Caetano said. “Once you see what you're picking up, that you're helping the dogs and bringing them back here, and you can tell that they know what's going on. They know they're being saved and it's a happy thing for them.”

The group said they plan to go back and get more animals out of the devastating conditions in Texas and California.

They are encouraging those who can, to please adopt or foster these puppies and dogs once their quarantine period ends.

