PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two animal shelters in Palm Beach County, Animal Care and Control and Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue, are offering adoption specials for the entire month of July, which starts Saturday.

At Animal Care and Control at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, all pet adoption fees are $4 in response to a critical overcapacity crisis. Bartlett Animal Rescue, 10405 Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach, is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats 6 months and older.

"The current overcapacity crisis is a pressing issue that requires the collective efforts of our entire community," Jan Steele, the division director at Animal Care and Control, said in a news release. "We urge everyone who is able to consider adopting a pet during this time. By doing so, you not only provide a second chance for these animals but also alleviate the strain in our community. This population crisis is a nationwide problem.”

For those unable to adopt permanently, fostering is another option.

"We understand that adopting a pet is a huge commitment, and it may not be feasible for everyone," Steele said. "But fostering is a fantastic way to make an immediate impact and contribute to our cause. It allows animals to experience the love, care and stability they need while freeing up space in our facility for other vulnerable animals."

Interested individuals can browse the online gallery of adoptable pets at https://secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us/snap/home [secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us] or visit the PBCACC facility in person.

No appointment is needed and the adoption center hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Justin Bartlett Animalc Rescue Arlo was listed for adoption on the Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue website.



Bartlett Animal Rescue's only fee is a $20 for a rabies tag Palm Beach County residents.

"We want to clear out our rescue and get our dogs into loving homes," Savannah Mansueti, events coordinator at Bartlett, told WPTV. "All of our dogs deserve a family and we have a couple incentives to choose us. All of our pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. We include a free sample of food and one month free of prevention."

More information is available on the shelter's website.

