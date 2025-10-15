Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Exploring the benefits of native plants at the Palm Beach Zoo

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass discussed native plants and trees with Lester Gulledge, the director of horticulture at the Palm Beach Zoo
Ashley Glass with Lester Gulledge, the director of horticulture at the Palm Beach Zoo.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the official media partners of the Palm Beach Zoo, WPTV always has the inside scoop on what's happening at the area's popular zoo.

For this behind-the-scenes look, WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass explored the benefits of native plants and trees with Lester Gulledge, the director of horticulture at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Native plants and trees can be found throughout the zoo property, including in Tiger Forest.

"Almost 100% of the plants we planted here are native inside the habitat and out," Gulledge said.

One of Gulledge's favorites, the beautyberry, is a very low-impact and low-input plant.

"They don’t need fertilizer, chemicals and they require less water," Gulledge said. "They also benefit native species. That’s their food source. They’ve adapted with these, so they’re used to having them.”

Gulledge added that native plants often outpace weeds and invasive species by way of growth, as another benefit of choosing native plants and trees when planting at home.

