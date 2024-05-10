Baby sloth at Palm Beach Zoo needs a name, and you can help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We have an important job for you!

The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is asking for the community's help in naming the zoo's new baby sloth.

Proud first-time mom Wilbur gave birth on Jan. 23.

But because of the baby sloth's slow maturation process, it will take several months before zoologists know the exact sex of the animal. So here are the gender-neutral names the public can choose from:



E.B. (After E.B. White, the author of "Charlotte's Web")

Charlie (An alternative "Charlie's Webb")

DJ ("Dustin Junior" after the father, Dustin)

Fern (After the protagonist of "Charlotte's Web")

Moss (Moss is often found on sloths in the wild)

You can vote on the Palm Beach Zoo's Facebook page or by visiting the two-toed sloth habitat at the zoo.

Voting will end on Memorial Day and the baby's name will be announced shortly after.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. For more information about the zoo, click here.