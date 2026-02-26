Storm prep and spring blooms collide at Treasure Coast's Home, Hurricane & Orchid Show

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches, homeowners on the Treasure Coast can soon get a head start on storm preparation with a touch of spring blooms.

Start your storm prep at Home, Hurricane & Orchid Show

The Stuart/Martin County Home, Hurricane and Orchid Show returns March 6-8 at the Martin County Fairgrounds, bringing together storm readiness resources, home improvement vendors and orchid displays under one roof.

WPTV is proudly partnering with the event.

Organizers say the show is designed to help residents prepare their homes ahead of hurricane season while also supporting local businesses.

“I think there’s something here for everyone,” said Dr. Brian Moriarty, chairman of the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce. “In this digital age where you can purchase things online, I think it’s nice to shop local and support our local vendors.”

The event features local contractors and home improvement companies, offering homeowners an opportunity to meet professionals in person and compare services.

Felix Bello, sales director for All Area Roofing and Construction, said residents should be cautious when hiring contractors, especially during storm season.

“Beware of storm chasers. Always check, make sure that the contractor is local. Once you're talking to them, always check to make sure that they’re licensed. Ask them for their insurance information,” Bello said.

He also emphasized the importance of reviewing contracts carefully.

“Before you sign a contract, make sure that everything that was promised to you or anything that was discussed is in writing,” Bello said.

With hurricane season on the horizon, Bello recommends homeowners consider scheduling a roof inspection sooner rather than later.

“Let’s say there is something wrong with your roof. Once the storm passes it’ll cause more damage and then now if you have water intrusion that can cause dry wall damage and now the expense just went way up,” he said.

He explained that waiting until a storm is in the forecast can also create delays.

“A lot of your reputable contractors might be six to eight weeks out on the job, you know you want to get three quotes, check on your contractor,” Bello said.

Organizers say the show offers residents a convenient way to begin researching contractors and home improvement options in one location.

“You can touch, you can see, you can meet people that you're going to be working with, not just order something online and these are some of the top experts in the area,” Moriarty said.

The event runs March 6-8 at the Martin County Fairgrounds.