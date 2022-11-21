West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need.

Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.

The turkey distribution will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1301 53rd Street West Palm Beach Fl Suite 5 & 6.

The drive-thru style event is open to all families who are struggling with rising food costs.

In addition to turkeys, families will also receive food boxes with a week's worth of groceries thanks to Feeding South Florida and the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Organizers said their goal is to help as many as 500 families this Thanksgiving.

"We don’t ask for any I-D, you come, you sign up, and we serve you, if you have a need, you join the line and come sign up no questions asked," Director of Operations, Clive Atkinson said.

Food will be given on a first come first served basis.