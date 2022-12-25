West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A downtown West Palm Beach family made sure more people in need got to enjoy Christmas dinner and had someone to share it with.

For more than four hours Sunday, volunteers braved the cold to transform a front yard into a place to give out hot meals and smiles.

The meal included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese and much more.

It was all handed out to families from the Miller family’s front yard located on 23rd Street in West Palm Beach.

It's the family's 11th year handing out meals.

They first started the food giveaway as a way to teach their children that Christmas is more about giving than it is receiving and have continued the tradition ever since.

"The true meaning is giving back. The real reason for the season is giving back," Willie Miller said. "For us, giving is not seasonal or occasional. It's a lifestyle."

About 30 people volunteered to help, handing out more than 200 plates of food to those who either can't afford a meal themselves or just don’t have anyone to celebrate with.

The Millers said all of this was made possible thanks to generous donors in the community and local restaurants.

If you would like to get involved next year, contact the family to donate meals or your time.