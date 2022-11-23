Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday travel rush is back.

AAA said Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. In Florida, 2.9 million people are expected to travel, the most since 2005.

Across the country, close to 55 million people will hit the roads and the sky.

The trip isn't coming cheap, though. The average price of a round trip airplane ticket is $380.

Hotel prices are also up 15%.

For those planning to drive, the cost of gas could hit another record high over the holiday.

"We haven’t been together for Thanksgiving for three years because of COVID, so this is really going to be a wonderful holiday. We’re going to enjoy ourselves," a traveler at Palm Beach International Airport said Wednesday.

The main piece of advice from AAA is to give yourself extra time, both on the roadways and across airports.

To check the status of your flight at PBIA, click here.