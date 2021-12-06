Group aims to donate more than 1,000 gifts to foster, homeless children in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holidays can be a tough time for homeless kids and foster children, especially those who were recently separated from their parents.

At La Meseria Restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens, a dinner raised about $75,000 for the group Speak Up for Kids, a part of Palm Beach County's guardian ad litem program.

Donors at the event also brought enough toys to fill a small truck for these kids.

"It helps get through, and helps us bring a little joy into their Christmas life," said event co-organizer Robert Donohoo. "This is a big thing for them."

The group hopes to make sure 1,100 children in Palm Beach County have toys to play with this holiday season.