Shopping for Christmas trees this year? Be prepared to pay more

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — This season, Christmas trees are costing more money. If you're planning on buying your tree soon, be prepared for a little sticker shock.

Less than half a mile from the beach, at North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, families spent their Sunday looking for that perfect tree. But with that came higher prices.

Owner Eddie Yanchitis said due to inflation and supply chain issues, the price for a real Christmas tree is up.

"My prices went up 15-20%," Yanchitis said. "A 6-footer used to be maybe $79. Now they're $85."

Briana Nespral/WPTV Eddie Yanchitis, owner of North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, says he's had to increase his prices 15-20% this year.

With more demand, the supply is down because of tree shortages. According to the Real Christmas Tree Board, demand is booming and so are costs across the board. They say most growers cited a wholesale price increase of five to 15% compared to last year.

Jon Drettmann realized the sharp rise but said it's not letting it affect his holiday spirit.

"I don't even know what the cost is to tell you the truth, but we’re coming home with one either way," Drettmann said.

The expert advice right now is to shop early for the best selection and be prepared to pay a little more.