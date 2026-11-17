PALM BEACH, Fla. — For more than a decade, Student ACES has been working with student-athletes across Palm Beach County, using sports as a starting point to teach lessons that extend far beyond the field.

The nonprofit focuses on character and leadership development through interactive programs, including team building, role-playing exercises and real-world case studies.

WATCH: Student ACES helping build the next generation of leaders in Palm Beach County

Student ACES help build next generation of leaders in Palm Beach County

“We teach character and leadership to student athletes. We go through team-building, role-play exercises, and case studies. It’s very, very interactive,” said Krissy Webb, executive director of Student ACES.

Webb said the organization has worked with about 60,000 students since it was founded in 2013.

Student ACES offers five different programs aimed at helping young people develop leadership skills and prepare for their futures.

One of those programs is based at the Student ACES Center in Belle Glade, which serves high school students from Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay throughout the year.

Students receive mentoring and support in areas including academics, college preparation, career readiness, mental health, health and wellness, entrepreneurship, and character and leadership.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with student athletes who say the program is also helping them build confidence and think about what comes after high school.

The five Student ACES programs are offered at no cost to students, helping remove a potential barrier for families who want their children to participate.

The Student ACES Center (The SAC) in Belle Glade provides year-round afterschool and summer programming for high school students from Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. Students receive mentoring and individualized support focused on academics, college and career preparation, leadership, health and wellness, mental health and entrepreneurship.

The ACE Flagship Program brings together high school juniors from across Palm Beach County for character and leadership development. Students take part in mentoring, team-building activities, real-world case studies and leadership challenges.

Captains’ Summits are one-day experiences for team captains and other influential student-athletes. The program focuses on communication, accountability, teamwork and learning how to lead by example.

Leadership Workshops bring customized mentoring and leadership programs directly to athletic teams, schools and student groups. Topics can include character and leadership, health and wellness, mental health and career readiness.

ACES Elite Travel Softball combines competitive girls’ softball with character education, leadership development and mentoring. Players work on skills including discipline, accountability, resilience and teamwork.

Funding from United Way helps make that work possible, supporting Student ACES as it works to build the next generation of leaders here at home.

The partnership is one example of the local impact highlighted through WPTV’s Season of Hope, which focuses on helping families and strengthening our communities.

