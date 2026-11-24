LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For some children, the biggest worry this holiday season should be who gets caught first in a game of hide-and-seek or who can throw a football the farthest.

But for families facing housing insecurity, the reality can be much different.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE HERE:

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches helps local families find stability this holiday season

For more than four decades, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches has worked to make sure families with children have a safe, stable place to call home.

The nonprofit provides affordable and supportive housing for families experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their homes. Its work also extends beyond housing, offering resources designed to help parents and children build long-term stability.

At one of the organization's residential campuses, families live within walking distance of a playground, where children have a place to play while their parents work toward a more secure future.

"We are surrounded by 87 units of supportive housing which are located within a tenth of a mile of this playground," said Matt Constantine, CEO of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches.

Constantine says the campus setting allows the organization to bring several services directly to the families it serves.

Those resources include educational support for children, after-school programming, career coaching, case management and on-site mental health services.

The goal is to address the challenges that can make it difficult for families to remain housed and financially independent.

"Provide housing stability to families with children who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless," Constantine said, describing the organization's longstanding mission.

But as housing costs continue to rise, the need for assistance is growing.

"Our phones ring all day long," Constantine said.

He says the upfront cost of securing a rental property can be a significant obstacle for families already struggling financially.

"And the first, last, and security deposit comes out to almost eight thousand dollars, ten thousand dollars," he said.

Children are also at the center of the organization's work. Constantine says roughly two-thirds of the people served by Adopt-A-Family are children, making educational and emotional support an important part of its mission.

"Two-thirds of who we serve are children, so a big responsibility that we have and a big component of the work we do is to be there for that next generation," Constantine said.

Through United Way of Palm Beach County's Season of Hope campaign, Adopt-A-Family is among the local nonprofit agencies receiving community support to continue its work helping families in need.

For Constantine, the effort is about more than providing assistance during the holidays. It's about neighbors stepping up for one another.

"I think that's the secret of building a healthy community. It's being there for your neighbor," he said.

HOW TO HELP:

Community members interested in supporting Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches can learn more about its programs, make a donation or explore volunteer opportunities by visiting www.aafpbc.org.

