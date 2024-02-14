Palm Beach County Clerk's Office celebrates Valentine's Day with group marriage ceremony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Love was on full display outside the steps of the courthouse where a handful of couples showed up this Valentine's Day to celebrate marriages.

Some of the nine couples present have only been together a handful of years, others, decades. Catherine Webb and John Brown have been together for 32 years their love growing stronger with time.

"She’s so happy all the time,” Brown said, describing his new bride.

“And he’s so kind and patient,” Webb said of her new husband.

This Valentine's Day they all chose to make things official.

"I just retired,” Webb said, "and we have some more time with each other and he said let’s get married, so I said, OK."

Other couples, like Jack and Barbara Solomon, have love just as deep but have been dating a lot further back.

"We met in 1957," Jack Solomon said. "We were married in 1959 and here we are 65 years later.”

Their original wedding date was Jan. 31, 1959 and 65 years later they're renewing their vows. Two children and four grandchildren later, the Solomon’s offered advice.

"Always kiss before you go to sleep and listen to each other and respect each other, that’s the main thing,” the couple said.

Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Joseph Abruzzo officiated the free ceremony for the couples, something he said is the highlight of his year.

"So exciting to watch others couples go out in the world and embark on this journey,” Abruzzo said. "On Valentine’s Day, the day of love and excitement is pretty cool."

A picture worth a thousand words and enough love for a lifetime.