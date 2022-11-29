Watch Now
Lifestyle Holiday

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night

Event to feature musical performances, food trucks, various holiday activities
Delray Beach Christmas tree lighting, promo 2022
WPTV
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 12:24:42-05

WATCH THE EVENT STARTING AT 6 P.M. BELOW:

It's Christmas time in Delray Beach!

The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m.

The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music on three stages and the Yuletide Street Fair.

Food trucks will be parked along Swinton Avenue with more than 60 vendors down Atlantic Avenue and Pineapple Grove.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 7 p.m. to light the tree. You can take photos with Santa afterward.

There will also be face painting, LED games, children's crafts, activities and more.

This Delray Beach tradition dates back to 1993.

