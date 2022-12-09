Charitable holiday light show dazzles Jupiter Farms

JUPITER, Fla. — Billy Dzama's front yard in Jupiter Farms is a labor of love.

"It's pretty much a year-long process," Dzama said.

He crafts a holiday display of 35,000 LED lights each year. The show is set to music and plays on a 30-minute loop for the entire community to enjoy.

"I always try to put Jupiter Farms first," Dzama said.

He said he's lived in Jupiter Farms since he was a small child.

Dzama is a professional electrician and owner of Dependable Electric, which his father founded. He took three weeks off from his job to get this year's mostly do-it-yourself display ready.

He accepts donations from spectators and gives to a different cause each year.

"It does feel good to see your hard work bring joy to people's faces," Dzama said.

Last year, Dzama donated to the ALS Association after losing his father to the disease.

"He got sick in 2001 with ALS, and he lived with it for 21 years," Dzama said. "He passed away last year."

This year, Dzama is giving funds to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

The nonprofit animal rescue and rehabilitation group is renting space in Jupiter currently but is slated to move to a new location in Jupiter Farms in 2023, tripling its size.

"Knowing him personally and knowing that he really wants to touch charities important to him and the community, it's such a great compliment as a neighbor and a supporter," Amy Kight, executive director of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, said.

Dzama grew up visiting and volunteering at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

"I can remember being in high school, and we'd feed the animals," he said.

WPTV asked Dzama what his father would think of the new cause and this year's holiday extravaganza.

"He'd tell me to get back to work. Seriously! If he knew I'd taken three weeks off work, he'd be so mad," Dzama said as he laughed.

The home is located at 15906 129th Place N., Jupiter, FL 33478.

Dzama invited everyone to enjoy the lights show Dec. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. They will have hot chocolate, food trucks and candy canes. Santa is expected to attend as well!