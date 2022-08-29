American Red Cross of South Florida kicks off 'Holiday for Heroes' campaign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holidays are only a few months away, and the American Red Cross is helping spread joy for our military heroes.

The Red Cross of South Florida on Monday kicked off its annual "Holiday for Heroes" initiative.

It's a chance to provide gifts or personal messages to our active duty service members and veterans.

The messages and gifts are placed inside holiday stockings, which are hand-sewn by volunteers.

Visit the Red Cross website to learn more and look at a list of items you can donate. They also have a gift registry through Amazon.

The deadline is Nov. 1.