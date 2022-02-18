Rice Krispies missing from store shelves due to supply chain shortage

The supply shortage is making Rice Krispies tough to find.

The popular cereal is missing from many stores and fans are sounding off on Twitter, wondering what’s up.

I’m noticing a shortage of Rice Krispies everywhere I look for them. Where are they? Are they just more popular at the moment? Is it the truckers fault? Let me know- I miss you, @ricekrispies — Deb MacLeod (@deblmacleod) February 9, 2022

@ricekrispies I have a question! I can't get rice Krispies at Walmart in my area! It has been over a month. What is going on? 😭 pic.twitter.com/7Q2o0J6cO8 — Akiko (@breadheadtwitt) February 3, 2022

Kellogg's replies to tweets about the lack of product on shelves with this statement:

“There is a temporary shortage due to supply constraints in manufacturing. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Due to supply constraints in manufacturing, there is a temporary shortage. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we're working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. https://t.co/9who7i5i9y — Rice Krispies® (@ricekrispies) February 3, 2022

Your best bet may be to check their website to see which stores near you have them in stock. Good luck!