H&H Bagels: Famed New York bagel shop opens location in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A slice of the Big Apple is now in South Florida, and you'll probably recognize it from various hit television shows.

H&H Bagels officially opened its first Florida location in Boca Raton on Wednesday.

The New York City-based bagel company has been a success since it opened its doors in 1972.

The bagel shop has been featured in some big shows like "Seinfeld," "Sex and the City," "The Office" and "Entourage."

WPTV H&H Bagels is located at 2200 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Workers at the new Boca Raton location said it "just made sense" for their first store in the Sunshine State to be located in South Florida.

"It really is the sixth borough," Ryan Klepper, director of operations for H&H Bagels, said. "There are so many New York transplants here."

The grand opening was held Wednesday morning, and franchise owners Chris Greco and Marc Shultz told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges there were people lining up since 5 a.m. to score a bagel.

"The excitement has been off the charts," Greco said. "The reviews and feedback have been [the] same reviews for New York City. They're excited to have a New York bagel in Florida."

WPTV Ryan Klepper speaks about the excitement surrounding the opening of H&H Bagels in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton store is located at 2200 Glades Road and is open daily from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The company said they will also be opening a location in West Palm Beach next. Klepper said it will be in the NORA District and should open in the first quarter of 2025. The H&H Bagels website said the address will be at 890 North Railroad Ave.

Other Florida locations opening soon include Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, according to their website.