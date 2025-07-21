Grandview Public Market to close at the end of July in Warehouse District of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A popular food hall in West Palm Beach is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The Grandview Public Market, located in the Warehouse District of the city, said in a Facebook post that the City Food Hall is ending operations.

Calling it the "end of an era," the post said the food hall has been the "heart of the Warehouse District" since it opened in 2018.

"While this chapter closes, there's now a blank canvas to continue building our community up," the Facebook post said. "We're excited to see how the space will be re-envisioned."

The Warehouse District website says there are eight eateries at the food hall, which has offered a variety of food options, including handcrafted burgers, Asia cuisine and sweet treats.

The Isla & Co. restaurant, which is located next to Grandview Market, will remain open.

The Warehouse District is located in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Elizabeth and Clare avenues, just south of downtown West Palm Beach.