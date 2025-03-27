Food distribution event taking place in Delray Beach on March 29

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — If you or your family are struggling to put food on the table, mark your calendar for Saturday.

Farm Share, the state's largest food bank, is distributing food to those in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delray Beach. The address is 1451 Southwest Seventh St.

The distribution will be drive-thru and first-come, first-served.

Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

If you are not able to make it to Saturday's event, Farm Share distributes food to the community through a network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers.

Click here to find a food pantry near you.