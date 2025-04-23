Chick-fil-A location 'designed for speed and efficiency' opening along Military Trail in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Fans of Chick-fil-A have a new location to get their waffle fries, milkshakes and spicy chicken sandwiches.

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is opening its newest Palm Beach County location on Thursday, at 6980 S Military Trail, south of Greenacres.

The new restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.

The location is "drive-thru-focused" and "designed for speed and efficiency," but will also have a walk-up window for carry-out.

Chick-fil-A said they selected Nicole Moceri as the local owner-operator of this site. She is also the operator of the Chick-fil-A located at Lake Worth South, located at 6275 Lantana Road, marking her second restaurant in the area.

"My goal has always been to create more than a restaurant — I want to build a place where Team Members are developed into future leaders and community members are cared for," Moceri said in a statement. "It's a privilege to serve Lake Worth and to continue living out our founder's vision to be a meaningful presence in the communities we serve."

She said the location is participating in Chick-fil-A's Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits.

Also, to celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts in the greater Palm Beach County area.

This will be the 19th Chick-fil-A location in Palm Beach County, according to the company's website.