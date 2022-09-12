Watch Now
LifestyleFood

Actions

Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15

201 Aldi stores now located in Florida
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Every Aldi store in Florida holding a hiring event on Thursday
Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 12:42:30-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County.

The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

RELATED: Aldi goes upscale, sheds dollar store image

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company said the Boca Raton location is part of its aggressive expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

Aldi has 2,200 stores in 38 states, including 201 locations in Florida.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms