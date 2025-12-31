Cities boost police presence nationwide ahead of 2026 New Year’s Eve events

With 2026 approaching, law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing to help Americans ring in the new year safely.

In New York City, officials say thousands of officers will be stationed in Times Square and surrounding areas.

"We will have plainclothes, K-9 teams, officers on horseback, on our trains, subway stations, and in helicopters, and on boats," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Security is everyone's responsibility. Again, see something, say something, do something."

In New Orleans, National Guard members were deployed Tuesday ahead of New Year’s celebrations — one year after an attack on Bourbon Street killed 14 people.

"It appears that we're going to have close to 800 law enforcement downtown in the French Quarter," said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"You're going to see an incredible visual presence in the French Quarter and throughout downtown," he added.

The tightened security comes two weeks after the FBI foiled an alleged plot to bomb targets in Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

"These bombs were to blow up at the same time on midnight this New Year's Eve," said Akil Davis, FBI assistant director in charge.

Authorities urge those attending public events to have fun but remain aware of their surroundings.

"Know the area," said security expert Gene Petrino. "Know how to get out of the area and trust your gut if something doesn't feel right. Just leave if — you know, no celebration's worth it. If you feel like something's not good, you should just trust that gut instinct."

As of now, there are no known threats to holiday celebrations. But security experts told Scripps News that any large crowd can be a potential target. They advise attendees to remain vigilant, and if something looks out of place, alert law enforcement.