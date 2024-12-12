Tiny toys, HUGE play value

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As you're checking off your to-do list for the holidays, WPTV wants to help you with stocking stuffer ideas that are sure to bring smiles.

WPTV News anchors Ashley Glass and Mike Trim connected with the team from The Toy Insider to test and play with some of the hottest stocking stuffer items of the 2024 holiday season.

The team with the Toy Insider publication has over 100 years of combined experience. They put in the time all year to test and review children's toys.

Here's what The Toy Insider team has identified as popular stocking stuffers for the 2024 holiday season that might be small in size, but they are big in play value.

DOORABLES STAR WARS GALAXY PEEK SERIES 2, $9.99

The Death Star-inspired capsule that comes comes with this toy doubles as a display. It's suggested for children 5 years and older.

Just Play

STUMBLE GUYS X BARBIE ACTION FIGURES, $12.99

These action figures stand at 4.5' and are offered in four new styles.

PMI Kids World

JOT POCKET SHIMMER COLLECTION, $19.99

There is a stylus that comes with this toy, and it's a great way to unplug and doodle.

Boogie Board

PLAYTAB TILES, $5.95

There are twelve tiles to choose from, and they stick to magnetic surfaces like the fridge and dishwasher. These toys are intended to strengthen kids' fine motor skills.

“Not only are they each individually something kids can play with, but if you have a bunch of them, they can rearrange them," said Charlene DeLoach, a contributing editor at The Toy Insider. “These are something that if you do have little ones, throw a couple in your purse or bag to take with you on the go, too.”