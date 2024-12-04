Save us! Local moms create holiday elf to return sanity to parents

JUPITER, Fla. — "Elf on the Shelf" has become a tradition that children everywhere look forward to during the month of December.

This year, he has some stiff competition. There's a new elf in town giving parents something to cheer about.

Reagan Kelly and Britney Stroever are both moms. The sisters, who live in Jupiter, recently told WPTV News anchor Hollani Davis all about their new children's book, "Mr. Snitchels Reporting For Christmas Duty." They think it could be a cure to kids having endless holiday meltdowns.

"As moms we try to do all these fun things and break our backs and our kids are still misbehaving," Stroever said.

The idea for their elf began two years ago. Kelly said her then six-year-old kept acting up. During a shopping outing, it was Stroever who concocted a character in the form of Mr. Snitchels, an elf based off a semi-fictional neighbor from their childhood.

Mr. Snitchels has the power to stop tantrums in their tracks.

"Oh, like 100%. And it kind of works because Mr. Snitchels has the word 'snitch' in it. And essentially, the elf is snitching when you're naughty," Stroever said.

Like the traditional "Elf on the Shelf," Mr. Snitchels is Santa's eyes and ears. Any report of bad behavior and the elves who are busy making toys at the North Pole go on strike. But unlike the classic elf, Mr. Snitchels is parent friendly.

"He does not move," Kelly said.

"He doesn't play pranks. [He] doesn't out-Pinterest the other moms and have elves hanging from Christmas lights," Stroever said.

The beauty of Mr. Snitchels is that he gives parents a break.

The sisters' friend circle appreciates not having to keep up with the creative antics night after night.

"There's so many times at midnight I've jumped out of bed. I forgot to move the elf," said Erica Reynolds, a mom of three.

"I'm a neighbor, so I was like, could you drop him off in the mailbox?" said Carolina Cable.

Kelly and Stroever are using the time left until Christmas to fulfill orders for their new kit which includes the book and a Mr. Snitchels doll. They consider it a behavior savior of sorts for kids who need a little extra nudge.

