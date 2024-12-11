BLAST FROM THE PAST: Retro toys are all the rage this season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has the scoop on hot holiday toys, and we're learning that retro toys are all the rage this season.

“It’s a really great bonding experience in addition to the play experience for our kids," said Charlene DeLoach, a contributing editor at The Toy Insider.

The team with the Toy Insider publication has over 100 years of combined experience. They put in the time all year to test and review children's toys.

Here's what The Toy Insider team has identified as popular retro gifts for the 2024 holiday season:

RAINBOW BRITE PLUSH DOLL, $19.99

You remember her! The Toy Insider team says this toy is best for ages 3 and older.

The Loyal Subjects

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS CLAW MACHINE, $49.99

This toy is a fresh take on an arcade classic that incorporates Hello Kitty. The Toy Insider team suggests this as a great throwback gift for ages 6 and older.

Jazwares

ROCKIN' RECORD PLAYER, $39.99

This toy looks so cool, you will want to keep it out and on display all year! Not only is it a conversation piece, but it might also get the whole family up and moving and dancing to throwback songs. This toy is suggested for agest 3 and older.

Mattel

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES CRUISER, $19.99

This toy is all kinds of turtle-powered fun! The vintage looking vehicle includes long boards in signature TMNT colors, and it's suggested for children 3 and older.