HOT toys to grab now

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is helping you with this year's holiday shopping list and gaining expert advice on the toys that will fly off the shelves.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass worked with The Toy Insider to learn which toys are the hottest this year. They come in a range of price points but all offer high play value.

The team with the Toy Insider publication has over 100 years of combined experience. They put in the time all year to test and review children's toys.

Here are the toys we've learned are likely to sell out quickly this season:

REAL FX DISNEY STITCH, $79.99

This animatronic toy stands tall at 18" and has over 100 action and sound combinations. Batteries are required, and The Toy Insider team said it's best for children 6 years and older.

Wow! Stuff

DISNEY CRYSTAL SURPRISE, $7.99

Each ball contains a figurine, two accessories to match and a small amount of slime. The Toy Insider pointed out the packaging can be used for storage or as a holiday ornament. This toy is suggested for kids 3 years and older.

Cra-Z-Art

MS. RACHEL SURPRISE LEARNING BOX, $29.99

This is a soft toy and best for babies. It includes four interactive learning environments for sensory play. This toy is suggested for children 3 months and older.

Spin Master



AMERICAN GIRL 2025 GIRL OF THE YEAR SUMMER DOLL, $155

Summer is a dog-lover, a baker and an entrepreneur. The doll stands at 18" and is suggested for kids 8 years and older.

"It’s an interesting angle for a doll," said Charlene DeLoach, a contributing editor at The Toy Insider. "It’s really showing a trend on how our kids are learning these days, where they’re going online, studying online businesses. That’s why she’s especially special.”