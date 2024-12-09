WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You don't have to spend a fortune on the hottest toys for the 2024 holiday season to get those BIG, sparkling reactions from the kids!

That's one big takeaway after connecting with the Toy Insider about buying toys on a budget.

"I think people are realizing you don't have to spend a lot to have fun," said Charlene DeLoach, a contributing editor at the Toy Insider. "It's fun to try and find the perfect present for someone's kid and the kid in all of us."

The team with the Toy Insider publication has over 100 years of combined experience. They put in the time all year to test and review children's toys.

WATCH: WPTV's Ashley Glass and Mike Trim test out Star Wars Force N' Telling Vader

HOT holiday toys on a budget

WPTV tapped into that expertise to discover the best and trendiest toys for under $25. Here are a few to consider:

Star Wars Force N' Telling Vader ($24.99)

You ask a yes or no question, press the head, and listen as the future is predicted with more than 40 responses.

"Since it's multi-generational, it means it will grow with the child," DeLoach said.

Hasbro

Foosbots Stadium Battle ($19.99)

Multiple pieces fit together to build a stadium. This toy is best for children six years or older.

Fat Brain Toys

Clawsome! Kraken's Revenge ($21.99)

The idea behind this toy is that Kraken, a monster of the sea, is searching for shipwrecks in the ocean.

There is a tank, six shipwrecks and a magnetic tentacle controller included in the box.

Luki Lab

Crayola Musical Color Bug ($21.99)

A child loads washable markers into the Color Bug's antennae to get creative and listen to music at the same time. This toy is suggested for kids 2 years and older.