HelloFresh is bringing back its Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal kits

If you’ve found yourself wondering if Buddy’s signature spaghetti dish (you know, the one with maple and chocolate syrup) from the film “Elf” is actually tasty, you now have a chance to try it for yourself.

After selling out in just minutes last year, HelloFresh is bringing back its limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti kit for the holiday season. The kit includes everything you need to make the dish: a recipe card, Colavita spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies and a chocolate frosted pastry.

To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, the kits this year also include some extras. You get two aprons that look like Buddy’s signature green suit, two plates showcasing the four main elf food groups and a resealable plastic storage bag — for packing your spaghetti for lunch, of course. Stickers are also included!

The kits will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 4 at 12:25 p.m. EST on HelloFresh’s special website for the dish. There will be a new batch of kits available daily at 12:25 p.m. through Dec. 8. They are priced at $29.99, and you do not need a HelloFresh subscription to purchase a kit.

Love “Elf” but not up for trying his spaghetti experiment? You can instead find other new snacks in stores to celebrate the film’s anniversary — like candy from Brach’s, Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams and “Elf”-themed pancake mix and syrup from Mrs. Butterworth’s.

Even Krispy Kreme is getting in on the fun with a new “Elf”-inspired doughnut collection. The lineup includes a Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, which is dipped in sugar cookie icing and topped with “powdered sugary snow”; a Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut, with cake batter-flavored buttercreme that looks like spaghetti; and a Christmas Lights Doughnut that has rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Is “Elf” on your list of must-watch holiday movies?

