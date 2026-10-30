New Florida survey raises concerns about awareness of rising breast cancer rates among younger women

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, new research is drawing attention to a concerning trend: rising breast cancer rates among younger women. A recent survey of women in Florida found many may not be aware of that increase.

The survey, provided to WPTV by TopLine MD Alliance, comes as doctors and survivors continue emphasizing the importance of early detection. I recently sat down with a breast cancer survivor who is now using her experience to educate other women.

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Breast cancer survivor shares story as new study of Florida women raises red flag

Jamie Howe remembers the phone call in 2023 that changed her life.

"I physically remember sitting up. I'd been lying back. I sat up, and they said we found cancer in your right breast. I remember thinking, it's time," says Howe.

Howe is the 2026 event chair of the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink Walk" in Palm Beach County.

Before her diagnosis, she already knew what breast cancer could do. Her mother is a three-time cancer survivor.

Howe was three months shy of her 43rd birthday when she was diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive stage zero breast cancer.

A new survey, conducted by the TopLine MD Alliance, is shedding light on the gaps in public awareness as breast cancer and overall cancer incidence climbs among younger people.

It found that more than 1,000 women in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Duval and Hillsborough counties show that too few women are aware that breast cancer rates have been rising among younger women.

The study found that close to 52% of respondents, but less than 43% of those aged 30-39, say they are very aware that breast cancer diagnoses are rising among younger patients. Findings show 32% are somewhat aware of this increase, and 17% are either not very aware or not aware at all.

Howe said she wants to tell her story so others don't feel like they have to go through it alone. Even though she had a history of breast cancer, she stresses genetics alone aren't a predictor.

"Be vigilant. Do your self breast exam. Do your surveillance," Howe said.