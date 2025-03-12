Free mammograms available at events in Pahokee, Stuart courtesy of Promise Fund

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — People who attend upcoming events in Stuart and Pahokee will have an opportunity to have a mammogram free of charge.

The Promise Fund, a South Florida-based nonprofit founded by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, announced the following locations are offering free mammograms:



Tri-City Senior "Spring Fling" Health Fair on Thursday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eddie Lee Gymnasium, 360 East Main St. in Pahokee: Those interested must register by calling 877-427-7664.

Fit Fest 2025 on Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Guy Davis Park, 724 Southeast Tenth St. in Stuart: Those interested must register by calling 305-389-5850.

The Stuart event will feature music and movement, free mammograms, face painting, games, giveaways, food trucks, music and vendors.

The Pahokee event will feature health screenings, giveaways, social services, nutrition and more.

Promise Fund said they reach tens of thousands of women in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin counties who are uninsured, underinsured or have limited or no access to healthcare. The organization, founded in 2018, is dedicated to increasing survivorship from cervical cancer and breast cancer.