2021 Fourth of July weekend guide for Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

Are you trying to figure out where to celebrate Independence Day? Here is a list of events around Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast happening on Fourth of July weekend.



PALM BEACH COUNTY

Boynton Beach

Red, White & Blue with a Waterfront View - July 4, 2021

The city of Boynton Beach is holding a Fourth of July event this year at the Intracostal Park located on 2240 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.

The park will have free parking and transportation. There will also be live music and food trucks. The event will feature the Palm Beach Hydroflight show and the Zambelli firework show. The event will be ADA accessible and have an American Sign Language interpreter.

Red, White & Blue with a Waterfront View will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Delray Beach

Uncle Sam Jam - July 3, 2021

The city of Delray will be hosting the Uncle Sam Jam at Pompey Park located on 1101 NW 2nd St, Delray Beach, FL 33444. The event will start at 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m Event Starts Digital Vibez runs from 10-1 PM Aquatics - Meet and Greet - refreshments 10:30 a.m. Aquatics - Independence Your Stroke 11:00 a.m Magic Show with Ooopsy Baseball Swing for the Fence! Contest 11:30 a.m. Delray Divas on Mobile Stage Aquatics - Paddle Like Geo. Washington. Small Craft Safety 12:00 p.m Basketball Hot Shot Contest 12:30 p.m Magic Show with Ooopsy Aquatics - Floatopia

July Fourth Sculpting Contest - July 4, 2021

You can also register for the Fourth of July Sculpting contest, which will take place from 9:00 a.m until 11:oo a.m. behind the pavilion at the beach. Contestant do have to come with their own tools.

The city of Delray Beach will also have a Fireworks show from two points in the city. All you have to do is look up to the sky at 9:00 p.m. to see the display.

For more information on the city of Delray events, click here.

Greenacres

Ignite the Night - July 4, 2021

This Independence Day celebration will have live music and will be held at the Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and remember to practice social distancing.

Jupiter

MEGA BASH - 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY - July 3-4, 2021

Downtown Albacoa located on 1200 Town Center Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458 , Jupiter, Florida 33458 will have two nights of live music and activities for the kids. The block part will start at 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday Across the Universe - The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band Sunday JP Soars and the Red Hots - Red, White and Blues

You also have a view of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium that start at 9:00 p.m.

Mega Bash Celebration - July 3-4, 2021

The Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will have post game fireworks, a kids area, and Fourth of July merchandise. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Lake Worth Beach

The city of Lake Worth will be hosting their usual Fourth of July at Bryant Park. There will be a parade, live music and fireworks.

10:00 a.m. Raft Parade and Race 6:00 p.m. Andrew Morris Band 7:45 p.m. Krazy Train 9:00 p.m. fireworks

Lantana

Centennial Anniversary Celebration - July 4, 2021

The Bicentennial Park will start their celebration at 3:00 p.m. until 9:35 p.m. There will be food, drinks, live music, and even a "most patriotic baby" contest. Masks and physical distancing is required at this event.

North Palm Beach

North Palm Beach will have their fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m. at the North Palm Beach Country Club located on 951 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.

Riviera Beach

The city will have it's Front Porch Fireworks shows at 9 p.m. The show will have two fireworks displays that can be seen from anywhere in the city. The even twill also be streamed on RBTV18 and the city’s Facebook page.

Royal Palm Beach

Star Spangled Spectacular - July 4, 2021

the Star Spangled Spectacular will be held at the Royal Palm Beach Commons Park from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be games, food, live music, and more.

Wellington

Patriotic Pool Party - July 4, 2021

Wellington Aquatics Complex is hosting the Patriotic Pool Party from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free for children under the age of 3.

4th of July Celebration - July 4, 2021

A fireworks show will be given at Village Park. The event will be free and will start at 6:00 p.m.

West Palm Beach

4th on Flagler - July 4, 2021

4th on Flagler is returning this year with food, drinks, roving entertainment, fireworks, and more. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m.

If you are a car fan, Drive In 4th is another event happening earlier in the day on Flagler Drive and is a car show for all makes and models.

For our runners, there will also be a 5k run that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Osprey Park.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Sebastian

Sebastian’s Freedom Festival - July 4, 2021

Riverview Park, 600 US Hwy 1, Sebastian, Florida, will be hosting the Freedom Festival that. It starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. The festivities start with the Fourth of July parade followed by live entertainment, activities, food, and much more at the park.

The Freedom Run 5K is starts before the parade, which helps the LifeSkills Training program.

Vero Beach

4th of July Vero Beach Centennial Celebration - July 4, 2021

Riverside Park, located on Riverside Park, Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963, is hosting this year's Fourth of July celebrations in Vero Beach.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 12:00 a.m. Live music, art vendors, dance contests and more start at 5 p.m. For a full lists of events, click here.

MARTIN COUNTY

Stuart

Music at the Mansion - July 2, 2021

For those looking for a less crowed Fourth of July event, the Mansion at Tuckahoe is hosting a event with patriotic music, food and family activities. The mansion is in Indian Riverside Park located on 1707 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957.

City of Stuart Fourth of July Celebration - July 4, 2021

The city of Stuart is having their annual fireworks display over the St. Lucie River this year. You can watch from Downtown Stuart or from your boat if you are on the water.

For more information on Martin County Fourth of July events, click here.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Fort Pierce

City of Fort Pierce The 2021 "Stars Over St. Lucie" flyer.

The city of Fort Pierce is having their "Stars Over St Lucie 4th of July" event at the Fort Pierce City Marina Square located on 1 Avenue A, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. There will be food and live music starting at 6:00 p.m. with the Joey Tenuto Band. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Port St. Lucie

The Fourth of July Ultimate Experience - July 4, 2021

Port St. Luice will be holding their Fourth of July festivities at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center this year. It cost $30 per adult and $10 for children 3-12 years old to enter.

There will be a private firework show. Guests will be able to enjoy a buffet a free cocktail for those who are over the age of 21, a full service bar and more.

For more information, click here.