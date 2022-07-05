Highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some dotted showers pushing in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms mainly moving west throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few spotty showers into the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s. Scattered rainfall in the morning near the coast, followed by afternoon inland storms.

Thursday - Saturday, slightly drier air moves in as high pressure builds and rain chances go down. Still some shower and storms activity mainly inland, but not as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 90s.

Next week, with a front stalling to our north, moisture increases once again, and rain chances go up. Highs in the low 90s.