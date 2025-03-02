Walking tour offers look at Palm Beach's rich history including visits to Worth Avenue, clock tower

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Since 1923, Worth Avenue in Palm Beach has become a luxury retail destination for generations. Its rich history fills up the palm tree-lined road.

It's here that you will often spot Rick Rose, a local historian and author who guides tourists from all over the world through the Palm Beach glitz and glam.

From November through April, Rose leads a walking tour around the island every Wednesday morning.

Each year a portion of ticket sales go to a different local nonprofit. This year, a portion of the tour proceeds will benefit the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

"Sometimes I've been on a tour and there will be a celebrity sighting, someone like Sylvester Stallone will be walking down the street," Rose said.

At the end of Worth Avenue stands the 25-foot iconic clock tower, a symbol of the Palm Beaches. The historic landmark sits right on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean and has a unique design sourced from the Dominican Republic made up of coral stone.

WPTV Rick Rose showing WPTV reporter Brooke Chau the coral stone on the clock tower

“The clock tower was built in 2010, which was new construction, as part of a $17 million restoration of Worth Avenue," Rose said. "The clock tower is built at the location of the entrance to the old pier, which was built in 1924 and was torn down in 1969."

Inside the clock tower, there is a photo opportunity that awaits not just tourists, but also locals.

"They put a historic marker inside the clock tower to remind folks of that pier that went way out for so many decades," Rose said. "It was almost 1,100 feet long and I remember growing up it was famous with the little diner at the front of the pier. Everyone went there to eat. It was open 24 hours."

Brooke Chau, WPTV Site of the Palm Beach Pier inside the clock tower on Worth Avenue

Have you ever wondered why the winter months are the most popular for tourists to visit Palm Beach, besides the weather? Rose has an answer.

"The busiest week of the entire season is always Presidents Day weekend. That dates back to the Gilded Age of Henry Flagler, who was very patriotic, and the main ball of the year was to celebrate George Washington's birthday."

After all, Pam Beach is a place that is always sparkling, full of wonder and more to discover each season.