Step back in time while visiting the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

JUPITER, Fla. — Have you ever climbed to the top of the historic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse? It's a view like none other.

The lighthouse has been a beacon of light for the town since 1860, helping boaters safely navigate South Florida's waters.

Operated by the nonprofit Loxahatchee River Historical Society, the grounds feature exhibits spanning more than 5,000 years of regional history.

While walking around the grounds make sure to check out the large 100-year-old Banyan tree that was planted in 1935.

WPTV If you climb to the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, visitors are rewarded with stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

Katrina Heller, the executive director of the Jupiter Inlet and Lighthouse and Museum, said the success of the lighthouse is because of volunteers — some of whom have worked at the site for as long as 25 years.

The finale and apex of any visit is climbing the 105 steps to the top of the lighthouse.

At the top, you'll see views of the ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, Jupiter Island and so much more.

The site of the lighthouse was chosen because one was needed between St. Augustine and Key Biscayne. Also, it was built on a natural hill and is farther east than other places in the area.

The paint scheme is also important. The red paint helps the lighthouse be visible in the daytime and at night. It's flashing light helps bring sailors safely to port at night.