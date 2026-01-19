Southwest Florida's hidden gem: Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary contains world's largest old-growth cypress forest

NAPLES, Fla. — Nestled on 13,000 acres in Southwest Florida, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary stands as a world-class wildlife preserve that transforms curiosity into conservation. This remarkable destination houses the largest old-growth cypress forest remaining on the planet.

"People tend to hear the word swamp, and they think of a dark place, but this place is full of life," said Keith Laakkonen, the sanctuary's director, who first visited as a child.

The sanctuary showcases an intricate ecosystem where every element plays a vital role. Pond apples, lichens, resurrection ferns and moss create layers of life throughout the preserve.

"It's life on life on life here," Laakkonen said.

The sanctuary serves as critical habitat for one of Florida's most endangered species — the Florida panther. With some of the highest panther populations in the state, the 13,000-acre preserve offers essential protection for these federally endangered cats.

"One of the most famous pieces of footage that's ever been shot at the sanctuary is of a woman who's walking down the boardwalk and a panther actually came towards her," Laakkonen said.

Visitors might also encounter alligators and black bears wading through the water from the safety of the boardwalk system.

The sanctuary's name comes from its geography. About 100 years ago, navigators could travel from the Gulf of Mexico up small creeks and rivers that twisted so dramatically they resembled a corkscrew.

The forest itself spans over 500 years old, creating a living museum of Florida's natural history.

"This place is so special, you never know what you're going to see," Laakkonen said.

During a recent visit, a lubber grasshopper demonstrated the sanctuary's biodiversity. This time of year, visitors can hear the insects clicking their legs together as a mating call.

Home to more than 250 bird species, the sanctuary offers exciting discoveries with each visit. Wood ducks, black-bellied whistling ducks, American bitterns, egrets and herons populate the diverse habitats.

As weather patterns shift, northern migratory birds follow the winds south, creating additional viewing opportunities.

"The birds are going to follow those north winds down," Laakkonen said. "As we get into the swamp, we're going to listen for chips, and hopefully that's going to get us into our migratory birds."

Successful birdwatching requires using all senses, particularly listening for the distinctive chips that signal bird activity.

The sanctuary attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually from around the world. Recent guests have included visitors from the Netherlands, with staff regularly hearing French, German and Russian languages on the boardwalks.

Despite its international appeal, the sanctuary maintains a deeply local mission of preservation.

"When you're home, you really want to protect it," Laakkonen said. "You have to save the swamp 100 times, but you can only lose it once, and that's why this place is so important. We haven't lost it. It's still here."

