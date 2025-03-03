Riverbend Park near Jupiter offers miles of trails and waterways

JUPITER, Fla. — Sometimes it's nice to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Just 25 minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, you can find a quiet sanctuary.

At Riverbend Park in Jupiter, people can reconnect with nature and important Florida history.

Whether you're a nature lover, an athlete, or a history buff; there's something for everyone at Riverbend Park and the Loxahatchee River Battlefield Park.

Acres of rich, unique, and peaceful landscape draw people into this park. But, often the biggest draw is the opportunity to kayak the Loxahatchee River — where you may encounter some alligators.

Pat Rash is the park's coordinator and an expert when it comes to the history of the park.

"The Loxahatchee River, and in this park in particular, has archaeological evidence of 5,000 years of human occupation, probably even 7,000."

Once the site of major battles, the park highlights the Seminole War and pioneer life.

"One of the last major battles of the second Seminole War was fought here on the property," said Rash.

In addition to the history, athletes flock to the park for daily workouts. The park boasts miles of trails, waterways and equestrian trails. According to Rash, "This place is very important to the equestrian community because we are neighbors with Jupiter Farms and we have a lot of equestrians there."

It's also a great spot for fishing.

"The Loxahatchee River is one of the only places that I'm aware of that all four species of snook live here in this river," exclaimed Rash.

Make sure to keep an eye out for some of Florida's fiercest reptiles, whether you are walking or kayaking at the park.

"So we don't allow swimming in the park, and as long as you don't feed them or approach them they won't bother you," Rash said. "We put thousands of people out on the river every month. Occasionally we'll get a gator that has been conditioned to not fear humans because of feeding and what not. Then those have to be relocated."

When you visit Riverbend Park, it's a step back in time and a welcome escape from reality.

"We were the best kept secret, but we're not anymore" said Rash.