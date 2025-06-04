Museum of Graffiti transforms walls of Wynwood into vibrant masterpieces

MIAMI — This museum, and the creations inside, are not what you would expect. It's place where coloring outside the lines is encouraged.

Ryan Ferrell, also known as "Ryan the Wheelbarrow" has greeted guests at the Museum of Graffiti since it first opened its doors back in 2019.

"I get to define graffiti and vandalism to an eight-year-old....it's pretty fascinating....you ever hand a can of spray paint to a 12-year-old...they've been waiting their whole life for that moment," Ferrell said.

The art of the "tag" has played an important part in the Miami culture for decades.

"They've been tagging on these buildings as far back as the 1980s, so right between the train tracks and I-95, a bunch of these decaying fashion buildings were the perfect canvas," Ferrell said.

It's about transforming walls into vibrant masterpieces of color and rich design.

"To learn the roots of how it's developed over the years, then it kind of puts in perspective how phenomenal this neighborhood, Wynwood, is" Ferrell said.

In the heart of the Wynwood community lies an ever-changing landscape.

"It doesn't hurt the property whatsoever, it's literally layers of paint so the destruction of it is next to nothing in comparison to the prosecution of it," Ferrell said.

Since the early 2000s city developers have changed their tone, adapting to these spirited and energetic works of art.

"Put on a Museum of Graffiti that you can't tell if these artists are getting commissioned, or doing it without. It's in the approach," Farrell said. "And then you realize there is a power to that and it's almost scientific what colors can do for communities."

Inside the museum of graffiti, you'll stumble upon many different exhibits.

"One of the main drivers of why graffiti writers paint on other people's property without permission and that's to defy authority," Ferrell said.

