Get up close with exotic animals at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is celebrating 30 years and offers a chance for visitors to see more than 800 animals.

If you have ever wanted to feel like a kid again, then the Brevard Zoo is full of ways to do just that.

The zoo is a wild world of playful learning where you can feed exotic animals, take a safari-inspired train ride or kayak on the zoo's river.

During WPTV's visit, we met up with African zoo keeper Matt Ward for a detailed look at the safari exhibit.

WPTV WPTV's Kate Wentzel takes a tour of the Brevard Zoo with African zoo keeper Matt Ward.

"The ostrich might come out and say hello out by the water," Ward said. "He's got tendencies to do that sometimes."

Between the bongos, the lions and giraffes, we quickly learned which animal was one of Ward's favorites.

"You can see some of our ring-tailed lemurs over there on their island," Ward explained. "They are one of my favorites that we have here."

The zoo has nine male lemurs on their island "bachelor pad."

The next stop on WPTV's tour was the giraffe exhibit.

WPTV WPTV's Kate Wentzel gets a chance to feed Doc the giraffe during her visit to the Brevard Zoo.

"Can I get a chance to feed a giraffe?" WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel asked.

"Of course! Right over here!" Ward replied.

They two then visited their "old man" named Doc.

"He's 22.5 years old," Ward said.

Wentzel had a chance to feed Doc some tasty lettuce for lunch.

WPTV Take a kayak tour and get a view of the giraffes from the water.

"That's amazing," Wentzel said. "I've never been this close to a giraffe before!"

Feeding a giraffe wasn't the only first for Wentzel.

She took a ride on the only kayaking tour that goes around an animal exhibit in the country.

While gliding on the zoo's Nyami Nyami River, visitors can see giraffes or otters playing.

Whether you want a close-up experience with your favorite animal or a chance to meet the keepers, the Brevard Zoo puts you in the front row to see incredible animals in their element.