Florida's historic Citrus Tower offers panoramic views from 226 feet high

CLERMONT, Fla. — Florida's iconic Citrus Tower, once known as the Castle in the Sky, provides breathtaking panoramic views from 226 feet above Lake County — just 80 feet shorter than the Statue of Liberty.

Built in 1956, this historic landmark stands as a testament to Florida's citrus industry, which helped establish the Sunshine State's agricultural foundation.

"This landmark is iconic to Florida because it really is a testament to the citrus industry in Florida, which kind of got the Sunshine State going," said a tower representative.

The structure was built to last, constructed with 149,000 pounds of reinforced steel and 5 million pounds of concrete. Its solid construction allows it to withstand hurricane-force winds up to 200 mph, and after more than six decades, the tower has experienced only minor damage.

The tower was reimagined, renovated, and reopened to the public in 2023 after being purchased by Ralph Messer, who invested well over $1 million in the restoration project.

A new coffee shop has become a popular gathering spot for locals, who often grab their laptops along with coffee and head to the top of the tower to work with a view. The shop features signature drinks like the Orange Creme Latte, paying homage to the area's citrus heritage.

The Citrus Tower attracts visitors from around the world, with guests speaking accents from Australia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean on any given day.

"I think to a great extent, many people when they think of Florida, they think of citrus," the representative said.

The site's history runs deep in the local agricultural community. Farmers once brought oranges here to sort, distribute, and sell, making it the bedrock upon which the community was built.

A smooth elevator ride takes visitors up the equivalent of 22 stories to the observation deck, where panoramic views span eight counties and approximately 35 square miles in every direction.

"You know, Florida, most people think it's flat — but you come here and you look across and you see all of the Lakes — there's literally thousands of lakes — that's why it's Lake County," the representative said.

From the tower's peak, visitors can see notable landmarks in all directions. To the west lies Clermont, known as the gem of the hills, along with Weeki Wachee and the Gulf of Mexico, 60 miles away. The western view also provides spectacular sunset viewing opportunities.

The northern view showcases Lake Apopka, Florida's largest spring-fed lake, and Lake Minneola, a popular destination for boating and swimming.

To the south sits the Green Swamp, encompassing more than 500,000 acres of a unique ecosystem. The eastern view extends to Orlando and even reaches Florida's Space Coast, where visitors can spot rocket launches from Cape Canaveral and Disney World's fireworks displays.

"Do you want to see those rockets taking off — you look straight ahead and there you have Cape Canaveral and a little bit to the SE is where you see Disney World," the representative said. "And the fireworks - just spectacular."

A daily pass allows guests multiple trips to the observation deck from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., extending to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Many visitors return throughout the day to experience different lighting conditions and sunset views.

"They want to see it in the day and then at night they'll come and they'll just sit up here and watch the sunset and take pictures and just relax," the representative said.

Messer views the tower as more than just a tourist attraction — it's a connection to Florida's heritage.

"When you have history you have stability in a culture," Messer said. "People need a stable location for them to hook in to."

The Citrus Tower serves as a nod to old Florida while providing a place to reflect on the past and look forward to the future of the state.

